The most important political campaign, the election of the President, is about to enter its final stage. Ahead lies the agitation period. This is the time for active work by the candidates' trusted representatives. Today, Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting with his team. The task is not to deceive the expectations of the supporters of the current government, emphasizes the President.

At the same time, the elections must be held not only strictly according to the letter of the law, but also comfortably and safely for the people. There are also specific peculiarities of winter. The main organizational moments were discussed by the President today at a meeting with the governors.

On the first working day after the New Year, the President's authorized representatives met at the Palace of Independence. The topic was the elections. There are 23 days left until the voting date. The registration of candidates is completed—agitation awaits the country. Initiative groups worked, the task was to collect at least 100,000 signatures. As a result, this threshold, with different numbers, was overcome by five initiative groups of five candidates, including Alexander Lukashenko.

2.5 million collected signatures in support of the current head of state is a high level of trust, primarily in the course chosen in the country. The President thanked everyone who was involved in the initiative groups, the next stage is the work of those who gathered today.

"You are the trusted representatives of the current President in the literal sense of the word. I know you personally. Moreover, that you to some extent know me," noted the Head of State.

The President emphasized that he has repeatedly drawn attention to the fact that the coming year 2025 will not be easy. "But we will very strictly pursue our policy in terms of inflation, pricing, and other issues. I understand that there is no such thing as a 'bare,' pure economy. Life always adjusts economic approaches, I have already been convinced of this. Therefore, we will monitor the prices. We will prepare a formula for fairness in pricing. The government is finishing this work. If the government is unable to do this, then another government will do it," said Alexander Lukashenko.

Unconstructive criticism is also in the spotlight. The opposition does not come up with new moves—traditional narratives of "disagreement with everything" from people who do not live in the country. "Of course, our fugitives have already trained the West. You see their policy: 'Vote against everyone.' The voting has not even started yet, maybe someone will withdraw from this distance and so on, but already 'against everyone.' They haven't even heard what these candidates will say, no—'against everyone.' But that's their business, their right to declare. It's easy to yap from abroad. You need to come here and participate in the elections," noted the President.

"There is no abuse, no political prisoners here. I, as President, do not intend to pressure anyone. This is an election campaign, these are elections—people here should decide everything as they see fit," said Alexander Lukashenko.

"Therefore, we must comply with the law. Moreover, what is the point of violating something and exposing ourselves to criticism," said the Head of State.

According to the President, it is also necessary to decide on inviting Western observers to the elections. "We need to meet with the Central Commission again and decide whether we will invite these foreigners (Western observers) to the elections. Everyone says, no need, they will clearly say. I don't know. I think there is another point of view. If they want to come let them come, all these Westerners. If they refuse to come, it's their right. I think that in the current campaign, based on what is happening, we need to seriously think about whether it makes sense for us to refuse something. Come and watch," suggested Alexander Lukashenko.

The President stated that most likely, Western observers will come to the elections with the already prepared statements: everything is bad, there was no competition, there was no show like, for example, in the USA.

"There is a certain Belarusian formality: 'somehow it will be.' It won't be 'somehow,' it will be as it should be," emphasized the Head of State.

According to him, these decrees will be prepared in January. "People need to know what improvement is, what needs to be done in the process of improvement. There is a lot of work, we need to polish the country. It's a lot of money, let's be honest. Tourists come to us, gasp, sigh: oh, how clean, oh, how good. We need to polish this," said the President.

The choice must be made by the people. We see the consolidation of society and do not see any split, risks," he emphasized. "