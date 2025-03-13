Lukashenko: Militarization of Europe is a Doubtful Enterprise, We Need to Seek an Alternative Path

During a conversation with journalists in the Kremlin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shared his views on the proposed plan by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for rearming Europe at a cost of 800 billion euros, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion of a "nuclear umbrella" for EU allies.

"They should not lose that 'umbrella' over France, rather than trying to hold it over all of Europe. That's the first point. Second, they can raise their 'umbrella' at least over Germany. Or, metaphorically speaking, share nuclear weapons with Germany – their eternal historical enemy. They seem to have reconciled now, but who knows? There are immense claims between them. You know about the contradictions between the Poles and Germans – there's a lot of contention there," commented the President on Macron's statements.

"Let them agree on the 800 billion euros for European military expenses and think about where they will get this 800 billion from. There is another way. A completely open, honest, peaceful path. The conflict in Ukraine is pushing for this. Enough with the fighting; let’s live in peace and build normal policies," the Belarusian leader urged. "And then, you see, the most important thing is the people in the European Union. They have risen up. They are used to living well, including at our expense, especially that of Russia – cheap resources. Thanks to this, they have good profits. Everyone is used to living well, but now that's not happening," Lukashenko stated.