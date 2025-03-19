3.68 BYN
3.08 BYN
3.36 BYN
Lukashenko: Minsk and Tunisia are interested in building fair multipolar world
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of Tunisia Kais Saied on the national holiday - Independence Day, the press service of the Belarusian leader informs.
"The Republic of Belarus views your country as an important partner in North Africa and is ready to deepen political dialogue and cooperation in trade, economy and humanitarian matters. Minsk and Tunisia are interested in building a fair multipolar world order based on the principles of respect and equality. In this regard, I lay special emphasis on the importance of mutual support at the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement and BRICS," the message of congratulations reads.
The head of state expressed confidence that friendly relations between the peoples of the two countries will grow stronger and help invigorate the entire spectrum of bilateral contacts.
Alexander Lukashenko wished Kais Saied and his family good health, happiness and well-being, and the people of Tunisia - peace and prosperity.