Lukashenko: My responsibility is to protect you and your families, that is purpose of any president

The head of state's mission is to be the first to defend peaceful and calm life in the country, should the need arise. This was stated by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko at the opening of a new clinic in Minsk, BelTA reports.

"All of us, Belarusians, live without war because we are united. We received the last vaccine in 2020. Doctors know what it is. They saw it, felt it, drank it, compared it, and drew conclusions. We see who drew inference: go ahead, live, this is your land. I have no right to deprive you of this piece of land," the President said. "But if you come to us again with a gun and try to overturn everything, you have only yourselves to blame. We will not allow that. And no matter what it takes, I will first and foremost defend your calm and peaceful life."