Lukashenko Notes Consistent Strengthening of Belarusian-Turkmen Relations

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1555ca61-72e1-426c-be00-252f4df06ed3/conversions/986ba2d4-3954-4db0-a5d4-240ebbd0eb17-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1555ca61-72e1-426c-be00-252f4df06ed3/conversions/986ba2d4-3954-4db0-a5d4-240ebbd0eb17-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1555ca61-72e1-426c-be00-252f4df06ed3/conversions/986ba2d4-3954-4db0-a5d4-240ebbd0eb17-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1555ca61-72e1-426c-be00-252f4df06ed3/conversions/986ba2d4-3954-4db0-a5d4-240ebbd0eb17-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the people of that country on their national holiday, Independence Day, the Belarusian leader's press service reported.

"I am convinced that the consistent strengthening of Belarusian-Turkmen relations will allow us to realize the significant potential of our interstate partnership," the head of state emphasized.