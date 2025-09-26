3.64 BYN
Lukashenko Notes Consistent Strengthening of Belarusian-Turkmen Relations
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the people of that country on their national holiday, Independence Day, the Belarusian leader's press service reported.
"I am convinced that the consistent strengthening of Belarusian-Turkmen relations will allow us to realize the significant potential of our interstate partnership," the head of state emphasized.
Alexander Lukashenko wished Serdar Berdimuhamedov good health and inexhaustible energy to achieve new successes in his creative endeavors for the benefit of the country, and peace and prosperity to the people of friendly Turkmenistan.