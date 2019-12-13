Lukashenko notes importance of his upcoming visit to China for development of Belarus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the importance of the upcoming visit to China for the development of the country. The Belarusian leader stated this during a meeting with the chairmen of regional executive committees and the Minsk City Executive Committee, as BELTA reported.

The President of Belarus explained that he invited regional leaders to discuss the organization of elections. He did this now because a busy schedule in the future would not allow for such a meeting. In addition to traditional festive and New Year events at Christmas or such as the awarding of the "For Spiritual Revival" prize, the head of state is scheduled to visit China before the elections.

"And international visits, a visit to China. Such visits cannot be refused. Because this is the future of our state. What is a meeting with Xi Jinping and a visit to China? This is the future of our country. Cooperation with China is a great cause," emphasized the Belarusian leader.