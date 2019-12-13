Lukashenko on real estate development: The house should be of high quality, if not - rebuild it

The responsibility of housing developers should be tough. This statement was made by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on December 30 when visiting a new section of the third line of Minsk subway, BelTA reported.

The new section of the subway runs through the residential complex Minsk-Mir. Earlier, the head of state, referring to the appeals of citizens, expressed claims to the developer. Alexander Lukashenko asked how the situation with the construction of housing in this neighborhood is now.

According to Vladimir Kukharev, chairman of Minsk City Executive Committee, 123 houses have already been built, 27 more are in the works. The developer is building a school and a financial center at his own expense.

The President reminded that people complained about the quality of the built housing. The State Control Committee inspected the facilities and found many violations, after which the developer was forced to pay heavy fines.