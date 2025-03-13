Lukashenko on Sanctions: Everyone Thought We Would Collapse in a Year, But We Are Alive and Well

"Between us, I found significantly fewer problems than those that exist globally and even in our region. We are working successfully in this regard. Of course, there are certain issues. I think we will address them in a larger setting when specialists are present. But we are aware of these issues," said the head of state.

"I would like us to perhaps move faster here. But that doesn't always happen. And it's not only because of us; it also depends on external circumstances. We understand this perfectly. Everything we undertake, we do thoroughly. As in the case of import substitution and countering these sanctions. Everyone thought we would collapse within a year, but we are alive and well. I am confident that we will survive. We just need a little more time and perhaps a bit more persistence. But we are not lacking in that; it’s in our blood," the Belarusian leader assured.