Lukashenko Open to Meeting Trump but Insists on Concrete Results

Minsk, June 15, 2026 — President Alexander Lukashenko has said he does not rule out a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, but stressed that such a meeting must be well prepared and produce concrete results.

Speaking in an interview with the Saudi television channel Al Arabiya, Lukashenko confirmed that he remains open to the possibility.

“I do not exclude such a meeting,” he said.

He noted that he had been invited to the next Peace Summit, which is scheduled for the autumn.

At the same time, the Belarusian leader emphasized the need for thorough preparation to ensure that any meeting between the two presidents yields practical outcomes.

“Before meeting with anyone — especially heads of state — one must understand what will come out of it,” Lukashenko said. “What can we glue or weld together after meeting with Donald Trump? So that people get an answer: they met, and what of it?

”He made clear that any agreements between Belarus and the United States would not be of a global nature. However, they could help resolve specific issues that have accumulated in bilateral relations in recent years and improve ties between the two countries.

“We are ready for this. Both the Americans and we are prepared to create the conditions for this,” Lukashenko stated.

The President stressed that the negotiating agenda must be broad and include a wide range of issues, not limited to the release of convicted individuals.