Lukashenko points to quality of goods as matter of national sovereignty

BELTA

The quality of Belarusian goods is a matter of national sovereignty, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a ceremony to present the State Quality Mark on 23 January, BelTA reports.

“The Year of Quality and the current five-year quality plan represent the most relevant development strategy at this historical period, this is our response to modern challenges, a matter of national sovereignty,” the President emphasized.

He drew attention to the fierce competition in all spheres - from manufacturing to civil society - and at all levels - from personal and professional fulfillment to strengthening of the country's positions on the international arena.