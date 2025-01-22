Lukashenko points to quality of goods as matter of national sovereignty

Weather in Belarus
Brest3°
Gomel2°
Vitebsk1°
Mogilev1°
Grodno2°
Minsk1°
Minsk
1°
The quality of Belarusian goods is a matter of national sovereignty, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a ceremony to present the State Quality Mark on 23 January, BelTA reports.
“The Year of Quality and the current five-year quality plan represent the most relevant development strategy at this historical period, this is our response to modern challenges, a matter of national sovereignty,” the President emphasized.
He drew attention to the fierce competition in all spheres - from manufacturing to civil society - and at all levels - from personal and professional fulfillment to strengthening of the country's positions on the international arena.
“Quality is both a destination and a journey. This is our main asset along with hard work, intelligence and discipline. Thanks to them we live in an independent country despite unprecedented pressure. We have had 30 years of peace and creation. No matter how good our products are, we will always have to compete with other countries that produce exactly the same products,” the President said.