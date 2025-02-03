Lukashenko promises to solve problem of currency withdrawal outside Belarus

On February 4, during a meeting with his authorized representatives, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the problem of currency withdrawal outside the country, BELTA writes.

The head of state noted that during the report of the Prosecutor General, the issue of currency withdrawal outside the country was raised. As it turned out, not tens of millions of funds were withdrawn abroad over the year, but hundreds. Although earlier Alexander Lukashenko instructed not to allow foreign investors leaving Belarus and withdrawing the currency earned here.