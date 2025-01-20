Lukashenko ready to back Trump for Nobel Prize nomination if he becomes peacemaker

AP Photo

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is ready to support Donald Trump in his nomination for the Nobel Prize if he really becomes a peacemaker. The head of state said this during a conversation with the employees of the Minsk Automobile Plant, BELTA reports.

"If you are a peacemaker, work to ensure that there are no wars. You can do this. Because the Americans have always started these wars. Or pushed somebody towards wars. If you do this, well, you want to be a Nobel laureate - we will also support you, we will introduce you. Although the Nobel Prize means nothing there," the Belarusian leader said.

Speaking about Donald Trump's pre-election statements and promises, Alexander Lukashenko stressed that it is impossible to "make happy" only the American people. "Trump is not a boy, he has already served his term. He already needs to draw some conclusions. And we must understand that, in addition to the Americans, there are more than 200 peoples and nationalities in the world. And states that want these peoples to live well. And America has been behaving very badly lately," the head of state noted.