President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has reiterated the tasks facing the newly appointed Minister of Education, Andrei Ivanets, as reported by BELTA.

"In education, we have set a course. You know what needs to be done. The system is beginning to adapt to you," stated the head of state.

He noted that Andrei Ivanets is quite young for a minister, a fact that is sometimes highlighted in the field he oversees: "Look, he’s so young… Everyone wants young people to bring a new generation. I keep emphasizing this. Well, here you have a young, educated person who understands life. He has lived through a difficult journey. Yet still, some say it’s not enough. You know how it is."

"Thus, you are already getting used to it—act accordingly. Just don’t stop. Ensure that schools are well-organized and that they become sanctuaries of learning. The entrance exams should be fair and accessible for those like us who once walked this path," the Belarusian leader instructed.