Belarus’s leader, Alexander Lukashenko, has proclaimed that the country will contemplate new measures to support large families and other households—support that transcends mere shelter. During a working visit to the Lyuban District, he expressed this conviction, as conveyed by BELTA.

He lamented the declining desire for children among young women, stating, “They no longer wish to bear children. We shall now seek fresh ways to assist large and other families—not just through housing. Though once I believed that constructing homes would inspire them to start families, that hope has faded. They do not require mere dwellings or such things.”