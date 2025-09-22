3.63 BYN
Lukashenko Sends Congratulations to Saudi Arabia on National Day
On behalf of his compatriots and himself, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the people of the kingdom on National Day, BelTA reports.
Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that under the leadership of Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud the Kingdom is successfully implementing large-scale reforms, strengthening its economic, scientific, and technical potential, and making a significant contribution to stability and peace in the region and globally.
"Belarus deeply respects Saudi Arabia's consistent and balanced position on international issues and values the constructive nature of our bilateral relations. I am confident that, through joint efforts, Belarusian-Saudi cooperation will continue to expand in all areas for the benefit of the peoples of both countries," the head of state emphasized.
In his congratulatory message to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the President noted that cooperation between the two countries is developing successfully based on principles of respect and trust. "I am confident that we have significant potential for bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of information technology, innovation, food security, and joint projects in third countries. Belarus is ready for active and fruitful work in these and other areas of cooperation," he assured.