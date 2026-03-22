Lukashenko sends congratulations to Thongloun Sisoulith on his re-election as President of Laos

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to Thongloun Sisoulith on his re-election as President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic. This was reported by BelTA, citing the press service of the head of state.

"I am confident that under your leadership, Laos will continue to successfully develop and expand international ties, including with the Republic of Belarus. I am convinced that the friendly relations between our countries provide a solid foundation for fruitful interstate cooperation in various sectors," the message reads.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that he would welcome further meetings with Thongloun Sisoulith to discuss priority issues on the Belarusian-Lao, regional, and international agendas.