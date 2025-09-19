Lukashenko Sends Greetings to Participants of 18th Pujiang Innovation Forum

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ac58bf32-1f1f-4872-b4ec-05b681825f99/conversions/c533c408-0fab-4654-9288-369cbe838cdc-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ac58bf32-1f1f-4872-b4ec-05b681825f99/conversions/c533c408-0fab-4654-9288-369cbe838cdc-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ac58bf32-1f1f-4872-b4ec-05b681825f99/conversions/c533c408-0fab-4654-9288-369cbe838cdc-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ac58bf32-1f1f-4872-b4ec-05b681825f99/conversions/c533c408-0fab-4654-9288-369cbe838cdc-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On behalf of the Belarusian people and oneself in person, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent greetings to the participants of the opening ceremony of the 18th Pujiang Innovation Forum, BelTA reports.

"In the modern world, technology and innovation play a key role in economic development, enhancing the competitiveness of countries, and improving the well-being of people," the message reads.

The President noted that China has, for several years, confirmed its status as a global leader in innovation, demonstrating unprecedented success in advancing artificial intelligence, quantum computing, smart cities, biotechnology, robotics, and space exploration.

"The Republic of Belarus, following global trends, places special emphasis on digital transformation of the economy, developing its high-tech sectors and regional brands. Our country is proud of its innovative infrastructure—a network of technology parks spanning all regions—and has demonstrated internationally-recognized significant achievements in information technology," he emphasized.

According to Alexander Lukashenko, scientific and technical cooperation occupies a key place in the bilateral relations between Belarus and China, advancing dynamically in the spirit of an all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership. Today, he stated, Belarus and China can be proud of their joint achievements.

"Following the thematic year of Belarusian-Chinese cooperation—the Year of Science, Technology, and Innovation—approximately one hundred events in scientific and technical cooperation have been implemented. I can confidently say that this marks a qualitatively new stage in Belarus-China cooperation in this area," the President emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that Belarus and China are making significant scientific breakthroughs and making promising discoveries. "Our wealth of experience in cooperation not only contributes to mutual development but also strengthens our positions on the international stage. Belarus and China fully share the Sustainable Development Goals, including improving the well-being of people, which modern technology and innovation should undoubtedly serve," he noted.

The head of state assured that Belarus is ready to contribute to the development of innovation for the benefit of all countries worldwide, in order to achieve the important goal outlined by the Chinese President: Building a community with a shared future for mankind.