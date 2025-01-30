Lukashenko Sets Task to Align University Training with Real-Life Conditions

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has set the task of making the training of specialists in universities, especially at the Academy of Public Administration, as practice-oriented and aligned with real-life conditions as possible. He made this statement during a meeting with scientists, as BELTA reported.

Reacting to the speech of Leonid Maltsev, Director of the Institute of Public Service at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Belarus, the Head of State highlighted his extensive managerial experience leading various security structures, including positions as Minister of Defense and State Secretary of the Security Council. High-level specialists with experience in public service are also present in other universities. This largely unique experience now needs to be passed on to teachers, as well as students and listeners of the Academy of Public Administration.

"Not because it is under the President, but because soon these 'academics' will be running the country. This is the elite, and some of them also undergo retraining there," the Head of State emphasized.