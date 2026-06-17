Lukashenko: Southern border is "burning like never before" and needs to be heavily guarded

During a hearing on the report on the revision of the Armed Forces development plan for 2026-2030, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the situation along the southern border remains tense, requiring enhanced security, BelTA reports.

"The southern border—1,500 kilometers long (you know, our troops are stationed there)—is burning like never before. This is the answer to some military personnel: should we protect the southern border with enhanced security or not? This is the answer. We must. We are servicemen, and the people feed us so that we can protect them," the head of state emphasized.