Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that the resumption of cooperation with Western partners in the economy and various other spheres is indeed possible, but it must take into account new conditions and the current realities on the ground. He shared this sentiment with journalists following his discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In addressing this issue, the Belarusian leader drew parallels with Putin's position regarding negotiations with Ukraine. "At one point, Vladimir Putin stated that we are open to negotiating with Ukraine, but everyone must understand, including the Ukrainians, that we return to the table after three years, taking into account the situation on the ground. This is reasonable; it is entirely correct," Lukashenko quoted his counterpart.

"We can apply this military principle to our civilian context. If Western partners wish to return, there will be specific conditions. A considerable amount of time has passed, circumstances have changed, and the situation itself has evolved. You are most welcome to come, but as Vladimir Vladimirovich remarked, we have learned much during this time, and we will draw the appropriate conclusions from it."