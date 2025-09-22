Lukashenko Tasks National Bank with Forming a Group to Analyze Economy

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has instructed the National Bank to establish a special group dedicated to analyzing the state of the economy. He announced this during a meeting with Prime Minister Alexander Turchinov, reports BELTA.

"I asked the former prime minister——a young, educated, and experienced man—to create a team within the National Bank. And such people are indeed present at the National Bank—intelligent, knowledgeable, and well-versed in economy. I want them to assist alongside the State Control Committee. Because, you see, that’s not quite the function of the State Control Committee. You know what it should be doing. I want them to inform me and analyze the economic situation. Because all money-related issues are visible—you understand as an economist," Lukashenko said.