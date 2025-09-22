3.63 BYN
Lukashenko Tasks National Bank with Forming a Group to Analyze Economy
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has instructed the National Bank to establish a special group dedicated to analyzing the state of the economy. He announced this during a meeting with Prime Minister Alexander Turchinov, reports BELTA.
"I asked the former prime minister——a young, educated, and experienced man—to create a team within the National Bank. And such people are indeed present at the National Bank—intelligent, knowledgeable, and well-versed in economy. I want them to assist alongside the State Control Committee. Because, you see, that’s not quite the function of the State Control Committee. You know what it should be doing. I want them to inform me and analyze the economic situation. Because all money-related issues are visible—you understand as an economist," Lukashenko said.
"So, without any hard feelings, I asked to such a group within the National Bank. You will lead it, and you must objectively analyze and report to me.' My impression is one thing, but the experts’ insights are another. Of course, this information will not be classified; the Prime Minister should see it and be aware of it," the Belarusian leader added.