Lukashenko tells about objectives of next five-year plan

The next five-year program will be aimed at quality. This statement was made by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the ceremony of inauguration of a new section of the third line of Minsk subway, BelTA informs.

“Next year and the whole five-year period will be dedicated to quality construction, quality work. Get ready for it. It won't be substandard. Any president who will be elected, will have to be focused on quality anyway. It is already a habit of our people - cleanliness, quality. This is our main achievement and our brands. Get ready for it,” said the Belarusian leader.