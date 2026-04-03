3.70 BYN
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Lukashenko: The World is Mutually Dependent
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has commented on the rising global energy prices and outlined Belarus's approach to the issue, BelTA reports.
"The war [in the Middle East – Ed.] has begun – fuel prices have started to rise. It's still bearable here. Everyone's coming here to fill up. All these 'enemy' states. I certainly don't consider them enemies. They're coming to 'dictatorship' to fill up," the President has said. "They're not coming from Ukraine, though. Because they've completely closed the border there. If they come, let them fill up. We don't mind."
"We have more favorable conditions today. Nevertheless, prices are changing. And this doesn't depend on us. We didn't start a war in the Middle East, and we didn't block a quarter of the natural gas and petroleum products there in the Strait of Hormuz. But the world is mutually dependent. Therefore, when buying two or three cars per family, we must remember that there is no free gasoline," the head of state noted.
Alexander Lukashenko noted that Belarus imports most of the oil from which various types of fuel are produced. "And this price also affects [price levels – Ed.]. But for now, it's bearable. Even if prices move somewhere, we also monitor it, and we try to somehow increase wages with this little bit. I know we don't live richly. But it's livable," the President said.