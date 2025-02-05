Lukashenko to Head of Bashkortostan: In 2025, we need to raise trade turnover up to $320 million

Belarus and Bashkortostan have everything they need to increase trade turnover in 2025 and exceed $320 million. This was emphasized by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting with the head of the Republic of Bashkortostan of the Russian Federation Radiy Khabirov, BELTA reported.

At the beginning of the meeting, the head of state emphasized that Belarus and the Russian region have developed good relations, there are a number of joint technological projects. "But, frankly speaking, we slowed down a little in 2024 (maybe the statistics do not provide the information quite accurately). We decreased the turnover by about 5-6%," said Alexander Lukashenko. "We are simply obliged to increase this turnover in 2025 and exceed the 315-320 million dollars that we have earned."