Belarus sends 7 tons of humanitarian aid to Kenyan flood victims

Photo BELTA

On the instructions of the head of state, a cargo weighing about 7 tons and worth more than 500 thousand Belarusian rubles was sent to overcome the consequences of the large-scale floods and swamping that engulfed Kenya.

The humanitarian aid included frame tents allocated from the State Reserve of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as well as clothing and footwear for children and adults provided by enterprises of the Bellegprom concern.

The cargo is planned to be delivered by road to St. Petersburg, from where the aid will be sent to the seaport of Mombasa in southern Kenya.