If Russia and the West do not reach an agreement, and the fighting in Ukraine continues, does Trump have a backup plan "B"? This was asked in the "Trends" program from Boris Rozhin, an expert at the Russian Center for Military and Political Journalism.

"The Russian Federation is increasing military-industrial complex production, it has positive growth in GDP, and the war is paid for about two years in advance. There are resources," Rozhin believes.

"And the Americans admit that Russia, in the current regime, can still fight calmly for two or three years."

The problem of financing Ukraine is not going away, the expert noted. "Trump, against the background of systematic work to reduce expenses, will of course be interested in either completely dumping Ukraine as a toxic asset, or, more likely, transferring its financing to Europe. That is why the demands on Europe are 5% for defense spending, a large supply of weapons."

America seems to be telling the West: this is your problem, you deal with it from an economic point of view, and we will skim the political cream, the expert expressed his opinion. Boris Rozhin suggested that if there are no agreements, the war will certainly continue.