Dragging out the issue of negotiations will lead to Ukraine losing even more territories as a result of the war. This opinion was shared by an expert of the Russian Center for Military and Political Journalism, Boris Rozhin, in the Trends program.

He noted that according to President Putin, Zelensky is considered illegitimate and no documents will be signed with him.

"There is no one to sign with now. You want to make peace in 100 days, solve the problem with the legitimacy of the Ukrainian government. Meanwhile, the war will continue," Boris Rozhin outlined the situation.

At the same time, it is important to realize that even if negotiations begin, Russia will not stop hostilities, as it has already learned from the Minsk agreements, when preparations for war were made under the talk of peace, the military expert said. The hostilities will stop on the day the peace treaty is concluded.