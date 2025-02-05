Purely Political Decision. Expert on Baltic States' exit from BRELL Energy System

On February 8, the Baltic States will leave the BRELL energy system, which is united with Russia and Belarus, after that they will start receiving electricity from the European Union.

Experts say that the reconnection will have a number of serious consequences - tariffs will increase and the threat of blackouts will grow.

"We are leaving the stable, reliable BRELL loop, which has been working for decades, and entering something unknown, and we will find out the hard way," Edikas Jagelavičius, chairman of the international public association International Good Neighborliness Forum shared this opinion in the studio of the First Information Channel.

The expert doubts that synchronization will be carried out properly. "We are now switching from the Russian frequency to some new frequency of our own. And the process must be provided technologically."

He is also confident that the exit of the Baltic States from the BRELL system is a purely political decision.