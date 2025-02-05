Belarus and Russia launch production of 'indestructible' BAZ

Belarus and Russia are launching production of a new truck called BAZ.

It is known that the Union State's 20-ton truck is 90% import-substituted. It will be assembled at an industrial site in St. Petersburg, where Swedish trucks were previously manufactured.

As reported at the plant, the truck is equipped with climate control, a navigation system, automatic tire inflation and other useful functions. The vehicle is not sensitive to weather and climate conditions and can operate at both minus 45 degrees and plus 45 degrees. And judging by the recent crash tests, experts consider this truck 'indestructible'.