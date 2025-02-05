3.44 RUB
356 academic degrees were awarded in Belarus in 2024
The State Commission for Academic Degrees and Titles of the Republic of Belarus summed up the results of 2024. Over the year, 356 PhD candidates became holders of academic degrees. Of these, 48 received the title of Doctor of Science, and 308 - Candidate of Science, among them more than 30 foreign citizens from China, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Venezuela and 6 other countries.
The average age of candidates of science was 37 years old, doctors – 52. Men and women were divided approximately equally: 179 and 178, respectively. Notably, there were even more women - 52% among doctors of science. The most common subjects of works: medicine, technical, physical and mathematical and philological sciences.
The State Commission for Academic Degrees and Titles of the Republic of Belarus is not only a strict quality control of scientific research and knowledge, but also work on innovation technologies. They updated scientific literature. Thus, in 2025, methodological recommendations on the use of artificial intelligence in the preparation of dissertations will be published. This will enable young scientists efficiently using innovation technologies to conduct research and write dissertations.