356 academic degrees were awarded in Belarus in 2024

The State Commission for Academic Degrees and Titles of the Republic of Belarus summed up the results of 2024. Over the year, 356 PhD candidates became holders of academic degrees. Of these, 48 received the title of Doctor of Science, and 308 - Candidate of Science, among them more than 30 foreign citizens from China, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Venezuela and 6 other countries.

The average age of candidates of science was 37 years old, doctors – 52. Men and women were divided approximately equally: 179 and 178, respectively. Notably, there were even more women - 52% among doctors of science. The most common subjects of works: medicine, technical, physical and mathematical and philological sciences.