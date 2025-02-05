Space prospects: Belarus and Russia to create small spacecraft and two nanosatellites

According to the Union State program, by 2026 it is planned to create a small spacecraft and two nanosatellites, Russian and Belarusian ones.

The main work was done by two scientific structures - the Joint Institute for Informatics Problems of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and the Maximov Russian Research Institute of Space Systems. Basic elements have already been developed, with the help of which the observation of the earth's surface and near-Earth space is carried out.

Sergey Kruglikov, Director General of the Joint Institute for Informatics Problems of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

"This device will be created not just for remote sensing of the Earth, but for studying the ionosphere. This is a poorly studied area of the ionosphere in general in world practice, this is very important for us, because we are already a nuclear power, since our nuclear power plant is already operating quite effectively, successfully. And it is necessary to measure the background that is in the ionosphere. A number of intellectual developments for the space sphere have also been made."