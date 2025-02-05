SAMI exports reached record marks in 2024 - Pantus

Фото БЕЛТА

24 types of weapons and equipment developed by the State Authority for Military Industry (SAMI) were accepted into service by the Armed Forces of Belarus in 2024. Chairman of the Belarusian State Authority for Military Industry Dmitry Pantus told the media in advance of the agency board meeting in Minsk, BELTA reports.

"In 2024, we did a good job on the arms market, our exports reached record levels. We kept on developing, built new workshops, and we would continue this trend in the future. 2024 is a success year for us. The key milestone was accepting into service of the Buk surface-to-air missile system, a domestic missile to this system, and the Sapphire grenade launcher system. 24 products were put into service in our Armed Forces in 2024. This is a very significant figure for us," noted Dmitry Pantus.

He also pointed out that every year the State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus masters previously unexplored trends and directions. "2024 was not an exception. We seriously expanded the ammunition range that we produce. We also develop technologies. Artificial intelligence is in use. All the software we develop today represents a unique product that enables our Armed Forces to correctly make various decisions and properly carry out the tasks the army faces," stressed the chairman of the State Authority for Military Industry stressed.