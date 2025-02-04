Rozhin: Attacking Belarus with proxy forces has always been planned

In 2024, Poland was ranked first in terms of militarization in Europe. And, apparently, before the presidential elections, it is ready to play on the aggravation of relations with its neighbor again. This opinion was expressed on the air of the program "Trends" by the expert of the Russian Center for Military and Political Journalism Boris Rozhin.

According to him, the West can use the so-called Belarusian factor to disrupt possible peace agreements between Russia and Ukraine.

Boris Rozhin:

"Such a scenario has always been on the table - to try to attack Belarus with proxy forces in order to intensify the war, which will inevitably affect Russia and Ukraine, making it difficult to reach any peace agreements."

Even if we assume that the parties are approaching negotiations, the likelihood of various provocations aimed at disrupting these potential negotiations increases, the military expert expressed his opinion.

"And, accordingly, these scenarios related to the blockade of Transnistria, attempts to blockade the Baltic Sea, attacks on the South Stream, attempts to organize destabilization in Belarus - these are like working tools to try to prevent de-escalation of the war in Ukraine, but on the contrary, to prolong it," Rozhin believes.