BISR Director Explains How Sanctions Are Linked to Electoral Sovereignty

Today, sanctions pressure in political science and in the scientific community is used together with the word 'illegal', although de facto it is just that.

Can illegal economic pressure be a form of influence on electoral sovereignty, because today it is openly stated that the main goal of sanctions is the impoverishment of the people and the expression of claims to the leader of a state? Director of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Research (BISR) Oleg Makarov answered this question in the "Actual Interview".

There are a number of other goals that sanctions pursue. For example, squeezing Belarus out of markets and capturing them by other players. Oleg Makarov

In general, sanctions can be called sanctions of persecution if it is not only about not trading with certain countries, including Belarus. As the expert noted, in this regard, Trump's position, who spoke about tariffs, is more honest. "In fact, the goal of sanctions can be the destruction of the economy, and not just a change in the political system or some kind of sanction as education," he said.