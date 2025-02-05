In Belarus MPs adopted a bill on securing children's rights

The House of Representatives of the VIII National Assembly in the first hearing of the second session adopted the Bill "On Amending Law on Securing Children's Rights," BELTA reports.

The bill was submitted to the House of Representatives by the Council of Ministers. It was elaborated in order to improve legislation on securing the rights of the child, including by strengthening guarantees of public protection of the rights and legitimate interests of children.

The Bill provides for amendment of the Codes of the Republic of Belarus on Marriage and Family, on Education, the Laws "On the Rights of the Child", "On Guarantees for the Social Protection of Orphans, Children Left without Parental Care, as well as Persons from Among Orphans and Children Left without Parental Care", "On Physical Culture and Sports."

By adopting the Bill, legal norms will be formalized to improve the mechanism for protecting children from information harmful to their health and development in terms of establishing the obligation of parents to ensure protection of children from information distributed on the global computer network Internet that is harmful to children's health and development, as well as the obligation of state bodies and other organizations to provide information and advisory assistance to parents (legal guardians, caregivers) in implementing measures to protect children from such information.