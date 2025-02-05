Is it true that strong leaders in any country are a target for the West? Can the heads of the post-Soviet space be called a kind of target?

Political scientist, specialist in color revolutions, professor at MGIMO (Russia) Elena Ponomareva answered this question.

A strong political leader is a challenge for the Western-centric world, because how can you deal with such a politician? There are no levers of pressure on him, no strings to pull like a puppet. The power of such a leader is responsibility for his state.

"In general, this is called a nationally oriented leader. If you look at the rhetoric, steps and actions of, for example, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, it immediately becomes clear that they stand out from the modern European paradigm," the political scientist noted.

And, of course, they became unpopular with the collective West. It is no coincidence that an assassination attempt was made on Robert Fico, and it is no coincidence that Viktor Orban is constantly receiving threats.

By the way, the latest use of political coup technologies in Slovakia was tested with significant assistance from a part of the Ukrainian diaspora, which the Slovaks have sheltered.

A strong leader of the state is a challenge, even a threat to the ultra-globalist agenda. Elena Ponomareva

By the way, Hungary blocked the statements of the European Union regarding the presidential elections in Belarus, in which they were declared undemocratic. And this is an indicator that something is changing in the world, but any changes are not sudden, they have a cumulative effect. And the most insightful, pragmatic politicians know where the truth is and where it is not.