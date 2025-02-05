3.44 RUB
State Border Committee: About 400 trucks are waiting at the border to enter Lithuania
About 400 trucks are waiting at the border to enter Lithuania. This was announced by the State Border Committee of Belarus, BELTA reports.
The busiest route passes through the Myadininkai checkpoint (Kamenny Log) - 230 trucks are waiting to enter the cross-border region. Over the past day, Lithuanian border control services cleared 18% of heavy trucks.
160 trucks are standing near the Shalchininkai checkpoint (Benyakoni). In 24 hours, the neighboring side allowed only 44% trucks of the standard border capacity to enter Lithuania.