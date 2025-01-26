Lukashenko to Poland: Don't Interfere in Ukraine. Western Ukraine is Ukraine

Фото: belta.by

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko warned Poland against attempts to interfere in Western Ukraine during a press conference in Minsk, as BELTA reported.

"You have a difficult situation. You have quarreled with the Germans, there are very serious problems. And with us. Do you want to 'fight' on two fronts? Are you ready to enter Western Ukraine? You'll do no such thing! Then you will have to deal with both Belarus and Russia. Don't interfere in Ukraine. Western Ukraine is Ukraine. It will never be Poland, just like Western Belarus," said the head of state, responding to a question from a Polish journalist.

He also urged not to rely on always being friends with the USA and to pay attention to building relationships with neighbors, with whom they will have to live side by side in any times. "You will always live here with us. With Russia, with us, with the Baltics. You don't have very good relations with Lithuania either. And with Ukraine. We see this. Why do you need this? Do you want to be the stronghold of the USA in Europe? Very wrong. The Poles will not support this policy," Alexander Lukashenko is convinced.