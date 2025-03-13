Lukashenko: Ukrainians will not agree to ceasefire, but count on Russia's refusal

"If it's a ceasefire, it means everything is frozen and no movement. But the Ukrainians are not likely to agree to this..... They say they agree for 30 days. Russians, if it's for 30 days, will still keep the economy working, the military-industrial complex will work. They will produce weapons and so on. All right, we will not take it to the front - we will store it all in a warehouse. And there should be no movement in Ukraine, no transferring weapons from abroad. As soon as they notice it, everything is violated. So I don't think that the Ukrainians will agree with it, yet, they think that the Russians will refuse it, and they will have this trump card, which was mentioned by Trump," Lukashenko told reporters ahead of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.