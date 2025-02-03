Lukashenko: Unlike the West, Belarus holds democratic, not pseudo-democratic elections

"The elections have taken place. Thank you very much to the people for supporting us. As a body that upholds the law, were there any significant violations during the elections, from your point of view? What do we still have to work on?" Alexander Lukashenko asked.

"We really should not hold pseudo-democratic elections, as it happens in the West: they teach us, but the elections themselves are not always democratic and not everywhere, and probably do not hold them at all. We must do it very democratically: this is the time when the people decide everything," the President emphasized. "So from this point of view, were there any violations, did the prosecutor notice anything that we need to work on?"