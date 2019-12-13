Lukashenko urges Belarusians to use resources more carefully

Belarusians should use the country's resources more carefully, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said during a ceremony marking the transition of the Minsk water supply system to artesian wells, BelTA reports.

"What worries me most is that we sometimes treat the resources we have recklessly," said Alexander Lukashenko. This concerns, for example, the attitude towards forests, land resources and much more. "The same is true for solid household waste. The same is true for water," the head of state noted. For example, there are still idle agricultural lands in the country. While Belarus earns about $9 billion a year on food export and additional areas will help increase the production and, accordingly, exports.

Or another example is the attitude to water. Many people are used to considering this resource as cheap and easily accessible, especially since there is enough fresh water in Belarus. However, experts know that the water supply process is costly and labor-intensive, especially when it comes to such a city as Minsk.

"You, like no one else, understand that it is an expensive thing to drill a well, raise water, pump it, and clean it again," the President said, addressing the Minskvodokanal workers present at the ceremony. Alexander Lukashenko noted that all these events are very expensive and are subsidized by the Minsk budget.

"You do not pay for water as much as it costs. So please take care of water, as well as other resources," the President emphasized. "Our people have always been thrifty. We need to preserve such an approach".