Lukashenko: US asks Belarus to expand staff of its embassy in Minsk

The United States is asking Belarus to expand the staff at its embassy in Minsk. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in a brief interview with Rossiya TV channel on the sidelines of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Leningrad Region of the Russian Federation, BELTA writes .

Commenting on the updated recommendations of the U.S. authorities, which again urged their citizens to refrain from traveling to Belarus and immediately leave the country, Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus is not worried about it.

"We have practically no Americans here. But keep in mind: they've been asking us to increase the staff at the embassy for a whole year. Therefore, what you asked me about is new to me. But we don't keep anyone in Belarus. If they want - let them stay with us, if they don't - let them leave. But there are 0.2 people," the President said.