Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIncidentsIn the worldRegionsCultureHealthSportTechnologyHorizon

Lukashenko: We Are Creating a Unique Entity in the Form of a Union State, Unlike Anything in History

Lukashenko: We Are Creating a Unique Entity in the Form of a Union State, Unlike Anything in History

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus stated that relations with Russia have indeed reached a very high level during negotiations with President Vladimir Putin.

"We are creating a unique entity in the form of a Union State, unlike anything seen in history. We are treading an uncharted path, and this is not easy. We have a good reflection, a mirror, in which we can see our steps. This is the economy—our trade and economic relations," the President emphasized.

"Every year, despite all the problems that have existed and will continue to exist, we are continuously growing. This indicates that we are moving in the right direction," the head of state concluded.