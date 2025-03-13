3.61 BYN
3.17 BYN
3.46 BYN
Lukashenko: We Are Creating a Unique Entity in the Form of a Union State, Unlike Anything in History
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5a563bcb-0d1a-45f2-8a9a-6264ab0efe90/conversions/c6cffa61-ec52-48ab-b017-d323b6ea63ca-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5a563bcb-0d1a-45f2-8a9a-6264ab0efe90/conversions/c6cffa61-ec52-48ab-b017-d323b6ea63ca-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5a563bcb-0d1a-45f2-8a9a-6264ab0efe90/conversions/c6cffa61-ec52-48ab-b017-d323b6ea63ca-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5a563bcb-0d1a-45f2-8a9a-6264ab0efe90/conversions/c6cffa61-ec52-48ab-b017-d323b6ea63ca-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byPresident Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus stated that relations with Russia have indeed reached a very high level during negotiations with President Vladimir Putin
Lukashenko: We Are Creating a Unique Entity in the Form of a Union State, Unlike Anything in Historynews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5a563bcb-0d1a-45f2-8a9a-6264ab0efe90/conversions/c6cffa61-ec52-48ab-b017-d323b6ea63ca-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5a563bcb-0d1a-45f2-8a9a-6264ab0efe90/conversions/c6cffa61-ec52-48ab-b017-d323b6ea63ca-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5a563bcb-0d1a-45f2-8a9a-6264ab0efe90/conversions/c6cffa61-ec52-48ab-b017-d323b6ea63ca-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5a563bcb-0d1a-45f2-8a9a-6264ab0efe90/conversions/c6cffa61-ec52-48ab-b017-d323b6ea63ca-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus stated that relations with Russia have indeed reached a very high level during negotiations with President Vladimir Putin.
"We are creating a unique entity in the form of a Union State, unlike anything seen in history. We are treading an uncharted path, and this is not easy. We have a good reflection, a mirror, in which we can see our steps. This is the economy—our trade and economic relations," the President emphasized.
"Every year, despite all the problems that have existed and will continue to exist, we are continuously growing. This indicates that we are moving in the right direction," the head of state concluded.