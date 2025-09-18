Zhirovichi is the center of Belarusian Orthodoxy and a true gem of Belarus. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko visited the shrine on September 19.

The origins of the temple complex are linked to the appearance of the miraculous Zhirovichi Icon of the Mother of God. In 2025, Orthodox believers will celebrate its 555th anniversary.

At the behest of the head of state, a large-scale restoration of the Zhirovichi Monastery has been underway for many years. Repair and restoration work has been completed, revealing surviving paintings from the 17th-19th centuries, but it is still far from perfect. The president has set a deadline: all landscaping work around and within the monastery must be completed in the spring. The regional leadership wanted to help with the state investment program. But Alexander Lukashenko emphasizes the careful use of funds.

Representatives of various faiths live in Belarus, and everyone needs a helping hand. Therefore, where possible, the church must restore order on its own.

Pilgrims and tourists, people of various faiths, come to the agro-town of Zhirovichi in the Slonim District of the Grodno Region for healing, support, and simply for a tour. It is a sacred place where one can draw strength and seek support when the situation seems hopeless.

For over 500 years, the Holy Dormition Stavropegic Monastery has been the main center of Orthodoxy in Belarus. The architectural complex is a historical monument dating back to the 17th and 18th centuries. The monastery in Zhirovichi was founded after the discovery of a miraculous icon of the Mother of God.

Pavel Bubnov, a teacher at the Minsk Theological Seminary:

"The most vivid stories are recorded in a special book of miracles from the miraculous Zhirovichi Icon of the Mother of God: healings from serious illnesses, the birth of children where there is no hope, and solutions to difficult life circumstances. It happens that people come as tourists, wanting to see a historical landmark and unique architecture, but they encounter the spiritual content of these external forms and leave as pilgrims."

Repair and restoration work has been ongoing here for decades, and in recent years, it has accelerated significantly. The President has been very supportive, including financially, and has repeatedly promised to come and see how the Zhirovichi Monastery, a stronghold of Orthodoxy, is doing.

Before landing, Air Force One circled over the Grodno region for half an hour. It was predictable that, despite the spiritual meeting, the President would begin with earthly matters, although they are somehow interconnected with the life of the church.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:

"Some elements surrounding this monastery indicate that something was hastily done here quite recently. Remember, this is the pearl of Orthodoxy. We must ensure that not a single neglected area remains here, so that holy people can live here. We must create an ideal place for Orthodox Christians here."

Representatives of various faiths are finding their way to the temple in Belarus. Recently, during a meeting with religious representatives, the head of state proposed the creation of religious centers for various faiths in Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko thus demonstrates that support will be equal. This should be the case in all areas.

The President of Belarus noted that the Orthodox faith received significant assistance in Zhirovichi, and that Catholics received assistance with the Budslau Church, which the head of state also intends to visit. Muslim and Jewish followers, as well as other smaller faiths, similarly want to improve and develop their religious centers.

"We need to help everyone, little by little, to maintain peace and tranquility in the religious sphere on Belarusian soil," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

But, as the President emphasized, we must prioritize what truly needs to be done, since the state also has social responsibilities, including housing construction and other areas.

"We have a host of national problems. One of them is housing. And there are also many road problems. People complain about healthcare, housing and utilities. There are a host of issues that need to be addressed. But I haven't seen anyone complain about having nowhere to go to church to pray," the President said.

The head of state also noted that churches of various faiths are sometimes completely empty.

"Let's figure out where we need to come to unburden our souls and hearts, where we need to worship. And what about housing? Religious people won't live in churches, no matter how unpleasant that may sound to me. Young people are already asking about the second child (referring to additional support for the birth of a second child in a family – ed.). Everywhere they say, 'We need it, we need it, we need it!' I said outright that we're not yet ready to pay for a second child. Well, we're probably not ready to restore all the churches and chapels that once stood. And secondly, is it necessary?" Alexander Lukashenko said.