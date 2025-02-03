Lukashenko: We will do our best so that people never regret voting for us

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko thanked his authorized representatives for the work they did during the election campaign, as well as the Belarusian people for their confidence and support, BELTA reports.

"Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my gratitude for your work and, first of all,to thank our people. And the Belarusian people should know, this will be also said during the inauguration, that we will try to do everything so that they never regret voting for us," the head of state said.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that Belarus attempted to hold unique and, one might say, original elections."Look: quietly, calmly, not the way someone wished. And our colonel [he is talking about the military commissar of the Gomel region Andrei Krivonosov] did not have to go out with a banner to fight there. The elections were held quietly and calmly. They, the opponents, are still bewildered wondering how this was made possible.A country in the center of Europe! It is possible. If there is a normal dialogue and agreement, a normal compromise with the people. But we must justify the confidence, no matter what it costs us," the President said.