Lukashenko: We will preserve socially responsible economy and continue combatting corruption
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko promises to preserve socially responsible economy, to continue the relentless fight against bureaucracy and corruption. The statement was made during inauguration ceremony at the Palace of Independence, BelTA informs.
"Despite all the challenges we will preserve socially responsible economy based on mutual responsibility of the state and the public. We will keep on working to ensure a higher efficiency of state administration as well as the relentless drive against red tape and corruption. As always we will do it openly and publicly. We will resolve this problem within this five-year term. I promise that."
The head of state stressed that mass media are expected to play a major role in the process: "They have no right to lag behind the current agenda, the real life and needs of the society. Keep up the momentum you have gained. Enhance your ideas and technologies. Do everything to spread the truth about Belarus. The truth is our strength."