Lukashenko: We will preserve socially responsible economy and continue combatting corruption news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e68840b8-2951-41ae-b45a-2d81ce009d34/conversions/b374784f-93d0-4a44-9861-946ac28462ba-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e68840b8-2951-41ae-b45a-2d81ce009d34/conversions/b374784f-93d0-4a44-9861-946ac28462ba-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e68840b8-2951-41ae-b45a-2d81ce009d34/conversions/b374784f-93d0-4a44-9861-946ac28462ba-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e68840b8-2951-41ae-b45a-2d81ce009d34/conversions/b374784f-93d0-4a44-9861-946ac28462ba-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko promises to preserve socially responsible economy, to continue the relentless fight against bureaucracy and corruption. The statement was made during inauguration ceremony at the Palace of Independence, BelTA informs.

"Despite all the challenges we will preserve socially responsible economy based on mutual responsibility of the state and the public. We will keep on working to ensure a higher efficiency of state administration as well as the relentless drive against red tape and corruption. As always we will do it openly and publicly. We will resolve this problem within this five-year term. I promise that."