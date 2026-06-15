Lukashenko Welcomes Participants of the 10th SCO Education Ministers Meeting in Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/abc04a58-bc3c-4daf-90c7-36e6391778d4/conversions/4060bd09-bc43-4cd4-8ff1-cf033580f716-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/abc04a58-bc3c-4daf-90c7-36e6391778d4/conversions/4060bd09-bc43-4cd4-8ff1-cf033580f716-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/abc04a58-bc3c-4daf-90c7-36e6391778d4/conversions/4060bd09-bc43-4cd4-8ff1-cf033580f716-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/abc04a58-bc3c-4daf-90c7-36e6391778d4/conversions/4060bd09-bc43-4cd4-8ff1-cf033580f716-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has sent a welcoming message to the participants of the tenth meeting of education ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, BelTA reports.

"We are grateful to all countries for accepting our proposal to hold the meeting on hospitable Belarusian soil. The Republic of Belarus shares and supports SCO initiatives and is ready for constructive dialogue and the implementation of joint projects," the message reads.

The President noted that, in the context of rapid digital transformation, education and science are the foundation of any country's development. Currently, the primary tasks in this area are the introduction of modern technologies and the training of new specialists who respect cultural experiences and achievements of SCO countries.

"I am confident that together we can achieve great results in consistently strengthening partnership in the humanitarian sphere, creating conditions for the exchange of experience, expanding interaction, and further building the potential of SCO member states," the Belarusian leader emphasized.