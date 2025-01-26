Nazarbayev Congratulates Lukashenko on Election Victory

Former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on his election victory during a telephone conversation, as it was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Today, a very warm and friendly conversation took place between the President of Belarus and the first President of Kazakhstan. Nursultan Nazarbayev heartily congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on his election victory, extending sincere congratulations and greetings to the entire Belarusian people. Alexander Lukashenko also warmly thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for his kind words and wishes," noted the press service of the head of state.