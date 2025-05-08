President Lukashenko Congratulates Foreign Leaders on 80th Anniversary of Great Victory

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko extended his congratulations to foreign leaders on the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The congratulatory messages were sent to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, President Vahagn Khachaturov of Armenia, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, First President Nursultan Nazarbayev, President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, President Vladimir Putin of Russia, President Emomali Rakhmon of Tajikistan, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Mikhail Kavelashvili of Georgia, President Peter Pellegrini of Slovakia and Prime Minister Robert Fico, as well as the peoples of Ukraine and Moldova.

Addressing the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that on this significant day, the great feat of the multinational Soviet people is being celebrated — those who fought for the right to life and freedom for future generations through unparalleled heroism of soldiers and extraordinary efforts of rear workers.

The President expressed confidence that the memory of shared history and the Great Victory, friendship, and mutual support will continue to serve as a reliable foundation for fruitful cooperation between the countries.

In his message to President Vladimir Putin of Russia, the Belarusian head of state noted that eighty years ago, the Soviet Union marked a victorious milestone in the most brutal and bloody war in human history.

“Pride in the unmatched resilience and courage of our fathers, grandfathers, and great-grandfathers, who saved the world from Nazi enslavement, unites Belarusians and Russians. It is our sacred duty — to do everything possible so that the truth of history and the memory of the Great Patriotic War live on through the ages, continuing to unite our two peoples and ensuring an unbreakable connection between generations,” the congratulation states. “I am confident that the interstate Treaty on Security Guarantees within the Union State, along with close military and military-technical cooperation, will continue to serve as a reliable shield against the repetition of the terrible events of the past. Moreover, joint efforts to promote the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Polycentrism in the 21st century will lay the foundation for an architecture of equal and indivisible security on our vast continent.”

In his message to Georgian President Mikhail Kavelashvili, Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that May 9th is a symbol of unparalleled courage and resilience of all those who fought against fascism on the front lines and worked in the rear, defending the freedom and independence of their homeland.

“Belarusians and Georgians made a significant contribution to the liberation of our common Motherland from the brown plague. Minsk honors the memory of Sergo Chigladze and Mirza Gelovani, who performed immortal feats in the battles for Belarus and became embodiments of military valor of brave Georgian sons. I am confident that boundless gratitude and respect for victorious heroes will continue to be an important factor in strengthening friendship between our countries and peoples,” the head of state emphasized.

In his message to Slovak President Peter Pellegrini on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II in Europe, Alexander Lukashenko noted that this significant date for both nations symbolizes bravery and courage, reminding everyone of the priceless importance of peaceful skies, the duty to honor history, and to defend the Homeland.

“I am pleased to note that Slovakia respects the memory of liberation soldiers, including Belarusians, who fought shoulder to shoulder with Slovaks against Nazism and sacrificed their lives for your country’s freedom. I am convinced that careful attitude towards our heritage and the unbreakable human bonds create a solid basis for further deepening cooperation between Minsk and Bratislava, contributing to the strengthening of security on the European continent,” the congratulation states.

Addressing Prime Minister Robert Fico of Slovakia, Alexander Lukashenko recalled that more than 80 years ago, the peoples of Europe united in the fight against the Nazi threat looming over the world, demonstrating unwavering courage and heroism.

“I am confident that the Great Victory, achieved at the cost of tremendous sacrifices, will forever remain a symbol of the triumph of good over evil, of freedom over oppression. The Belarusian people highly appreciate that your country preserves the memory of the feats of Soviet and Slovak soldiers who fought against the brown plague. I believe that safeguarding the shared historical truth can serve as a reliable foundation not only for the development and strengthening of Belarusian-Slovak relations but also for ensuring peace and stability across Europe,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

In his message to the people of Ukraine, the President stated that May 9th is a sacred date for Belarusians and Ukrainians — a day of remembrance of the immortal feat of Soviet people who united against Nazism, and a day of eternal grief for millions whose lives and hopes were shattered.

“The joint fight during the Great Patriotic War is a vivid example of friendship and mutual assistance between the Belarusian and Ukrainian peoples. Preserving the historical truth about those memorable events is our common obligation before past and future generations,” the message reads. “Today, when some countries attempt to revise the outcomes of the Second World War, justify Nazism and its supporters, Belarus does everything possible to prevent the repetition of past mistakes, to protect and preserve the names of true victors and liberators from the brown plague.”

The head of state noted that Belarus deeply respects and honors the sons of Ukraine who fought and sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Belarus. “Gratitude to the heroes for the freedom and independence they gifted will remain forever in the hearts of every Belarusian,” emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.

Congratulating the Moldovan people on the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, the President expressed confidence that the feelings of pride, joy, and grief, deeply experienced both in Minsk and Chișinău, will strengthen mutual understanding and trust between the two nations, as their ancestors wished.

“May 9th is not only a symbol of the valor and courage of the multinational Soviet people who fought for the right to exist for future generations but also a reminder of countless sacrifices and sufferings brought by war, the fragility of peace, and the importance of its preservation. On this day, we bow our heads before the memory of millions who gave their lives for the freedom and independence of their homeland. Without respect for the past and its lessons, we are doomed to defeat in the future,” the Belarusian leader underscored.