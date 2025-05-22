President Lukashenko extends congratulations to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia

President Alexander Lukashenko extends his heartfelt congratulations to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on the occasion of his Name Day. As reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader’s press service, the message reads:

"Your patron, Saint Equal-to-the-Apostles Cyril, was a pioneer of the enlightenment movement on Slavic lands. Continuing his noble mission, you have dedicated your life to serving the people and the Church, preserving and strengthening traditional values, and caring for the moral education of the youth."

The Head of State emphasized that Patriarch Kirill has earned well-deserved recognition as a religious leader and theologian, whose daily spiritual labor fosters unity among believers and upholds the lofty ideals of Christianity.